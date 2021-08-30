Sonya Hussyn breaks silence over Lux Style Awards’ ‘double standards’

The Lux Style Awards 2021 nominations have left a few celebrities questioning LSA’s criteria and if it really acknowledges meaningful content.

Actor Sonya Hussyn, who has been silent for seven years, has spoken out against what she calls the LSA’s “double standards”.

“It’s very disappointing to see that a project like Saraab did not bag even a single nomination at the Lux Style Awards 2021,” wrote Sonya.

She lamented that everyone talks about the need for meaningful content that educates audiences besides entertaining them, but when such content is created it is hardly recognised or nominated for awards.

“Aren’t those double standards?”

On Thursday, the LSA unveiled its nominations in the television, film and fashion categories. Since no submissions were received due to the pandemic, there will be no film awards this year. Ehd-e-Wafa, Sabaat and Pyaar ke Sadqay have been nominated in the Best Drama Serial category.

Sonya complained that the LSAs prioritise ratings over strong content.

Meaningful content or hit projects?” she remarked. “[I] have never really understood the criteria for these award shows. If [it’s the] latter then why were some of my mega blockbuster dramas like Aesi Hai Tanhai (based on social media abuse), Nazo (based on child abuse), Ishq Zahe Naseeb (based on dual personality disorder), Shikwa (based on societal pressures that widows face) and Meri Guriya (based on child abuse) never considered at all in the past?”

Yasra Rizvi called Lux a “beauty soap brand” which can use its influence to serve a purpose.

“Just like any other business they can use art to serve this very purpose but to serve art is probably not the purpose.”

