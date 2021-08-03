Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online

Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat was posted online after she was photographed outside a studio in Mumbai, ZEE News has reported.

Shraddha was unaware of the photographer who managed to take a peek into her chat from behind while she was typing a message. He later uploaded the photos and wrote:

“She was glued to her phone, grinning shyly and talking to someone called [three heart emojis]. We caught a peek of her conversation and wonder who that could be.”

Shraddha’s fans were enraged and called the photographer “intrusive” and “stupid”. Some of them even pointed out that the phones in photos were different (OnePlus and iPhone) and that the chat was doctored.

Several Bollywood stars, including Aishwariya Rai, have expressed their disappointment with the photographers for taking compromising photos while they adjust their outfits or for being intrusive to star children outside their schools.

Leaking someone’s digital content online is called doxxing and is a cybercrime in many countries.

