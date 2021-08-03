Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online

Photographer under fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Photo: Hindustan Times

Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat was posted online after she was photographed outside a studio in Mumbai, ZEE News has reported.

Shraddha was unaware of the photographer who managed to take a peek into her chat from behind while she was typing a message. He later uploaded the photos and wrote:

“She was glued to her phone, grinning shyly and talking to someone called [three heart emojis]. We caught a peek of her conversation and wonder who that could be.”

Shraddha’s fans were enraged and called the photographer “intrusive” and “stupid”. Some of them even pointed out that the phones in photos were different (OnePlus and iPhone) and that the chat was doctored.

Several Bollywood stars, including Aishwariya Rai, have expressed their disappointment with the photographers for taking compromising photos while they adjust their outfits or for being intrusive to star children outside their schools.

Leaking someone’s digital content online is called doxxing and is a cybercrime in many countries.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
doxxing Shraddha Kapoor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shraddha kapoor, shraddha kapoor chat online, shraddha kapoor online movie, shraddha kapoor doxxing
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
‘Phuppo’ Sonya Hussyn visits Iqra Aziz to see baby Kabir
‘Phuppo’ Sonya Hussyn visits Iqra Aziz to see baby Kabir
Mia Khalifa announces she’s getting divorced after two years
Mia Khalifa announces she’s getting divorced after two years
Watch: Ayeza Khan grooves to Sridevi’s Mitwa
Watch: Ayeza Khan grooves to Sridevi’s Mitwa
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan's new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan’s new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Maya Ali throws Holi-themed bash to celebrate birthday
Maya Ali throws Holi-themed bash to celebrate birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.