Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Shilpa Shetty: We don’t deserve a media trial

Her husband’s bail in a pornography case has been rejected

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Bollywood Hungama

Shilpa Shetty has requested the media and her followers to respect her family and her right to privacy amid her husband’s trial in a pornography case.

“There have been a lot of rumours and accusations,” Shilpa tweeted. “A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers.”

Raj Kundra was arrested in July on charges of producing and distributing pornographic content. According to police, Raj used to send the films to foreign companies through a file-sharing service. They were then uploaded on apps to evade Indian law.

“I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is sub judice,” Shilpa said, requesting the media to stop attributing false quotes to her. She called herself a “law-abiding” Indian who has been working hard for the last 29 years.

Indian law prohibits the transmission or publication of pornographic content under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000. Those proven guilty may face up to three years in prison and a fine of INR500,000 to INR1 million.

