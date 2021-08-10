Shilpa Shetty, mother Sunanda booked for fraud

Looks like there is only more trouble brewing for Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty amid her husband Raj Kundra’s highly publicised trial in a pornography case.

The Lucknow police have booked Shilpa and her mother Sunanda Sharma in a fraud case related to the actor’s fitness chain IOSIS Wellness, according to INDIA TV.

Shilpa is the chairperson of IOSIS Wellness and her mother is its director. Details reveal that they secured investments worth INR20 million but didn’t fulfil their promise of opening an IOSIS branch in the city.

The police registered FIRs against Shilpa and Sunanda and promised thorough investigation in what they called a “high-profile” case.

Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in July over his involvement in pornography and has since been in judicial custody.

The police claim that they have sufficient evidence against the businessman. They busted a gang involved in the production of pornographic content for OTT platforms and arrested nine people after some women complained that they had been promised roles in a web series but were instead made to act in porn films.

Indian law prohibits transmission or publication of pornographic content under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000. Those proven guilty may face up to three years in prison and a fine of INR500,000 to INR1 million.

