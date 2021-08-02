Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Shehzad Roy receives a disturbing marriage proposal

Fan approached him on social media

Posted: Aug 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: officialshehzadroy/Instagram

Pakistan singer Shehzad Roy received disturbing marriage proposal on social media and people had a lot to say.

The awkward situation started after Shehzad tweeted that green tea should be preferred over mithaee (sweets). He remarked: kyoonkay zindagi mein jo thori khushi mil sakti thi, wo bhi na milay (so that the little happiness that we get in life, we aren’t able to enjoy that too).

Replying to this, a fan said she will make green tea for the singer every day “with her blood” if he accepts. She also tweeted that she doesn’t like anyone else other than him.

Her comments were not welcomed by social media users, who shared their opinions.

Shehzad then asked fans to avoid making such statements as people will think of him as a vampire.

Shehzad Roy
 
