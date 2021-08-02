Shehzad Roy receives a disturbing marriage proposal

Pakistan singer Shehzad Roy received disturbing marriage proposal on social media and people had a lot to say.

The awkward situation started after Shehzad tweeted that green tea should be preferred over mithaee (sweets). He remarked: kyoonkay zindagi mein jo thori khushi mil sakti thi, wo bhi na milay (so that the little happiness that we get in life, we aren’t able to enjoy that too).

One must always prefer green tea over mithaee, kyoonkay zindagi mein jo thori khushi mil sakti thi, wo bhi na milay pic.twitter.com/iy7qDu5wGw — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) July 31, 2021

Replying to this, a fan said she will make green tea for the singer every day “with her blood” if he accepts. She also tweeted that she doesn’t like anyone else other than him.

Her comments were not welcomed by social media users, who shared their opinions.

Open offer on twitter wah — Wahid Bakhsh Pitafi (@WahidPitafi) July 31, 2021

Is he not already married? — Saima (@RAS_Sy3d) July 31, 2021

that escalate quickly. — Wajid (@wajid96172737) July 31, 2021

Shehzad then asked fans to avoid making such statements as people will think of him as a vampire.

Please don’t say such things otherwise people will start calling me vampire 🙏 https://t.co/4FQHc6OewA — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) July 31, 2021

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.