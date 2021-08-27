Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announces grants, mentorship for women filmmakers

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has announced a mentorship programme to encourage aspiring women filmmakers in Pakistan.

“Telling stories that matter is important to me and I also know how hard it is to find finances and mentorship to do so,” wrote Sharmeen.

Her team at SOC Films routinely receives emails, calls and visits from young women filmmakers across Pakistan who want to be able to tell their stories.

“So today I’m launching a platform that I hope will help them do so,” Sharmeen said. “A small grants and mentorship programme for female filmmakers across Pakistan who want to work in short form storytelling.”

Sharmeen hopes Patakha Pictures will enable women to represent Pakistan at the Academy Awards (Oscars).

In March 2021, Sharmeen announced a website where students and activists will discuss possible solutions to problems faced by marginalised people in Pakistan.

Sharmeen is one of the most successful filmmakers whose documentaries Saving Face (2012) and A Girl in the River (2015) have won Oscars. She has accolades such as the Emmy and Eliasson Global Leadership Prize under her belt as well.

In January, she was named among South Asia’s 18 best directors by the Asian Tatler.

