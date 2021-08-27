Friday, August 27, 2021  | 18 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announces grants, mentorship for women filmmakers

Patakha Pictures will encourage short form storytelling

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has announced a mentorship programme to encourage aspiring women filmmakers in Pakistan.

“Telling stories that matter is important to me and I also know how hard it is to find finances and mentorship to do so,” wrote Sharmeen. 

Her team at SOC Films routinely receives emails, calls and visits from young women filmmakers across Pakistan who want to be able to tell their stories.

“So today I’m launching a platform that I hope will help them do so,” Sharmeen said. “A small grants and mentorship programme for female filmmakers across Pakistan who want to work in short form storytelling.”

Sharmeen hopes Patakha Pictures will enable women to represent Pakistan at the Academy Awards (Oscars).

In March 2021, Sharmeen announced a website where students and activists will discuss possible solutions to problems faced by marginalised people in Pakistan. 

Sharmeen is one of the most successful filmmakers whose documentaries Saving Face (2012) and A Girl in the River (2015) have won Oscars. She has accolades such as the Emmy and Eliasson Global Leadership Prize under her belt as well.

In January, she was named among South Asia’s 18 best directors by the Asian Tatler.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
oscars SHARMEEN OBAID CHINOY
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sharmeen obaid chinoy, sharmeen obaid chinoy movies, sharmeen obaid chinoy sister, sharmeeen obaid chinoy twitter, sharmeeen obaid chinoy films, sharmeen obaid chinoy patakha pictures, sharmeen obaid chinoy oscars
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s 'bahu' wearing at nikkah?
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s ‘bahu’ wearing at nikkah?
Anupam Kher claims viral Hunza children video is from India
Anupam Kher claims viral Hunza children video is from India
Boy has won hearts: Celebrities amazed by Junaid Safdar's singing
Boy has won hearts: Celebrities amazed by Junaid Safdar’s singing
Sarwat Gilani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her cook
Sarwat Gilani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her cook
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
Hassan thanks wife for 'bringing real happiness into his life'
Hassan thanks wife for ‘bringing real happiness into his life’
Is Ayeza, Danish's shoot inspired by Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat?
Is Ayeza, Danish’s shoot inspired by Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat?
Jannat Mirza wants to keep ‘making memories’ with Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza wants to keep ‘making memories’ with Umer Butt
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.