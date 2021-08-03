Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Shahroz Sabzwari defends Sadaf Kanwal over ‘uneducated’ feminism remarks

Majority of women support her views, he says

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Shahroz Sabzwari believes that people who are digging up old videos of his wife and model Sadaf Kanwal to oppose her views on feminism have already weakened their argument by doing so.

“Most women have supported Sadaf,” Shahroz said on SAMAA TV’s show 7 se 8. “If she’s been trending for the last four days, it is for a positive reason.”

On Saturday, Sadaf’s interpretation of feminism from an interview went viral and she faced backlash for reducing it to household chores and taking care of husbands.

“In our society, our culture is our husband,” Sadaf said. “I have to pick up his shoes, iron his clothes (which I seldom do, but I know where they are kept). I should know where Sherry’s [Shehroz] stuff is and what and when he has to eat.”

Sadaf ascribed feminism to increasing “liberals” in society, alluding to the Aurat March, and said that because she is a woman, she should know more about her husband than he does.

Related: Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter

Shahroz said Sadaf wasn’t made to say at gunpoint what she said, nor is she an oppressed woman. Had she not been receiving the same respect and affection from her husband, she would not have said what she did on television, the actor added.

“The positivity people saw after Sadaf’s statement was hard to digest for some people, who said Sadaf was an oppressed woman who was being oppressed further by her own statements,” Shahroz said. When you start slinging mud at someone by raking up their past, you weaken the case yourself and it doesn’t affect others at all, he added.

Actor Salma Zafar Asim remarked that Sadaf might have said it out of innocence, and by just considering her circumstance in life or her context.

“What disappointed people are the present circumstances [ongoing violence against women],” said Salma. “But we, the women living in cities, are very strong. Look at rural women who are killed and thrown away.”

She added that it was hard for people to digest such comments from a woman who had been walking the ramp until recently.

Shahroz said that he and Sadaf respect and stand with every single oppressed woman.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
feminism Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sadaf kanwal, shahroz sabzwari, sadaf kanwal feminism statement, sadaf kanwal trolling
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
‘Phuppo’ Sonya Hussyn visits Iqra Aziz to see baby Kabir
‘Phuppo’ Sonya Hussyn visits Iqra Aziz to see baby Kabir
Mia Khalifa announces she’s getting divorced after two years
Mia Khalifa announces she’s getting divorced after two years
Watch: Ayeza Khan grooves to Sridevi’s Mitwa
Watch: Ayeza Khan grooves to Sridevi’s Mitwa
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan's new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan’s new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Maya Ali throws Holi-themed bash to celebrate birthday
Maya Ali throws Holi-themed bash to celebrate birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.