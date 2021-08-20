Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut

Suhana Khan, the daughter of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan, is making her debut with a web series by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Bollywood Hungama has confirmed.

Zoya is reportedly working on a “desi” adaptation of the popular comic series Archie. The late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is part of the project as well.

Suhana will play Betty and Khushi Kapoor Veronica.

Reports are circulating of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim being part of the series too.

It is expected to be a teenage romantic comedy for Netflix.

Suhana has acted in the play Romeo and Juliet in London and starred in the short film The Grey Part of Blue (2019) by Theodore Gimeno. In 2018, she featured on the cover of Vogue India. She was an assistant director for Shah Rukh’s 2018 release Zero as well.

Suhana is studying film and drama at New York University. She has two million followers on Instagram.

Zoya Akhtar is best known for hit films such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

