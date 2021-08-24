Tuesday, August 24, 2021  | 15 Muharram, 1443
Entertainment

Sarwat Gilani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her cook

Festival strengthens bond between brothers and sisters

Posted: Aug 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2021

Sarwat Gilani has shared a message of inclusivity and interfaith harmony.

“Minorities living in Pakistan should be made to feel welcomed and loved by every Pakistani,” wrote Sarwat.

Photo: Instagram/Sarwat Gilani

The actor has shared videos that show her celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her cook Ghanasih. Sarwat puts kumkum on Ghanish’s forehead and ties a rakhi (thread of love) around his wrist.

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to strengthen the bond between brothers and sisters.

The word Raksha means protection and Bandhan describes tying rakhi at the wrists of brothers. Sisters not only express their love and affection, but show pride that their brothers will protect them.

The brothers renew their pledge and promise good deeds. Married women visit the homes of their brothers during the day to carry out the custom. They receive small gifts.

The sisters collect rakhi, kumkum, diya, incense sticks and sweets for the ritual.

The festival is more of a cultural occasion than a religious ceremony.

Raksha Bandhan Sarwat Gilani
 
