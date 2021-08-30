Monday, August 30, 2021  | 21 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sanam Chaudhry deletes all photos from Instagram

She is now a mother 'learning' Islam

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Photo: File

Sanam Chaudhry, known for her performance in the drama serial Ghar Titli ka Par, has deleted all her photos from social media for a non-industry related reason.

“My family welcomed me this way, on turning to Allah,” wrote Sanam, posting a video that shows balloons and bouquets. “This is so heartwarming.”

Sanam has deleted all photos except the ones from her nikkah to artist Somee Chohan. She has removed “actress” from her profile which now describes her as “a Muslim, a mother and learning Islam”.

Last week, Sanam had posted verses from the Quran on the veil and said that she was “turning to Allah with all her heart”.

It has yet to be seen if Sanam continues to work as an actor as she has not clearly stated her departure from showbiz. 

Celebrities who left the industry

There have been many celebrities, including Sara Chaudhry and Noor Bukhari, who have bid farewell to entertainment for Islam.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Feroze Khan temporarily quit showbiz, but returned later.

The late Junaid Jamshed quit singing at the peak of his career and turned to preaching.

In 2020, Zainab Jamil announced her departure from modelling and acting, saying she was blessed with the “privilege of studying Islamic books”.

Former singer Rabi Pirzada decided to end her career after her private photos and videos were leaked online. She now recites naats.

Across the border, actors Zaira Wasim, Sana Khan and model Saqib Khan are also known for quitting films for religious reasons.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Instagram Sanam Chaudhry
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sanam chaudhry, sanam chaudhry husband, sanam chaudhry instagram, sanam chaudhry latest news, sanam chaudhry sister, sanam chaudhry wedding pics, sanam chaudhry islam
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s 'bahu' wearing at nikkah?
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s ‘bahu’ wearing at nikkah?
Boy has won hearts: Celebrities amazed by Junaid Safdar's singing
Boy has won hearts: Celebrities amazed by Junaid Safdar’s singing
Anupam Kher claims viral Hunza children video is from India
Anupam Kher claims viral Hunza children video is from India
Is Ayeza, Danish's shoot inspired by Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat?
Is Ayeza, Danish’s shoot inspired by Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat?
Sarwat Gilani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her cook
Sarwat Gilani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her cook
Crime Patrol: Bollywood actor becomes crime scene investigator
Crime Patrol: Bollywood actor becomes crime scene investigator
Abrar denounces mothers, then sings ‘Baby Shark’ at PTI convention
Abrar denounces mothers, then sings ‘Baby Shark’ at PTI convention
Kabir Khan disappointed over demonising of Muslim rulers in Bollywood
Kabir Khan disappointed over demonising of Muslim rulers in Bollywood
Lux Style Awards 2021 nominations are out
Lux Style Awards 2021 nominations are out
Jannat Mirza wants to keep ‘making memories’ with Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza wants to keep ‘making memories’ with Umer Butt
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.