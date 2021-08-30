Sanam Chaudhry deletes all photos from Instagram

Sanam Chaudhry, known for her performance in the drama serial Ghar Titli ka Par, has deleted all her photos from social media for a non-industry related reason.

“My family welcomed me this way, on turning to Allah,” wrote Sanam, posting a video that shows balloons and bouquets. “This is so heartwarming.”

Sanam has deleted all photos except the ones from her nikkah to artist Somee Chohan. She has removed “actress” from her profile which now describes her as “a Muslim, a mother and learning Islam”.

Last week, Sanam had posted verses from the Quran on the veil and said that she was “turning to Allah with all her heart”.

It has yet to be seen if Sanam continues to work as an actor as she has not clearly stated her departure from showbiz.

Celebrities who left the industry

There have been many celebrities, including Sara Chaudhry and Noor Bukhari, who have bid farewell to entertainment for Islam.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Feroze Khan temporarily quit showbiz, but returned later.

The late Junaid Jamshed quit singing at the peak of his career and turned to preaching.

In 2020, Zainab Jamil announced her departure from modelling and acting, saying she was blessed with the “privilege of studying Islamic books”.

Former singer Rabi Pirzada decided to end her career after her private photos and videos were leaked online. She now recites naats.

Across the border, actors Zaira Wasim, Sana Khan and model Saqib Khan are also known for quitting films for religious reasons.

