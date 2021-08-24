Saheefa Jabbar says there are no good scripts out there

Model turned actor, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has said that the kinds of scrips she’s offered are not up to her standards.

The actor took it to her Instagram and posted a long note about her reservations with the scripts she has been getting.

“There are no good scripts out there. The scripts which are being offered to me at the moment are not up to the standards of story-telling I feel comfortable endorsing. I am writing this today because a few rumours have made their way back to me, and it does not feel nice to hear untrue things about yourself,” she said.

She clarified that she has not quit acting and is still being offered lead roles in serials. She added that she does not perceive acting as a bad profession. “I consider it to be art and it is an important part of my life,” she said.

Saheefa expressed her discomfort with endorsing escapism and said that she is not comfortable with masculinised ideas of female empowerment.

She concluded the note by saying that she would consider scripts with well-thought-out characters.