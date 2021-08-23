Sadaf Kanwal to launch clothing line

Sadaf Kanwal will soon have a clothing label in her name.

The model has shared the news on Instagram.

“Very proud to announce my very own fashion line,” Sadaf wrote, sharing a teaser.

The same teaser was shared by her husband and actor Shahroz Sabzwari.

Sadaf said the venture is “close to her heart” and requested her fans and followers for prayers.

Several celebrities, including model Mehreen Syed, expressed excitement at Sadaf’s post and said they are waiting for her label’s launch.

Sadaf has joined the list of celebrities who run their own clothing or beauty lines.

On March 23, Shahid Afridi launched his skincare line Ooh Lala. He appeared in the promotional videos for it as well.

Photo: Instagram/Shahid Afridi

On International Women’s Day, Ayesha Omar launched her beauty line Ayesha.O.Beauty.

Others who have their own clothing or beauty lines include sisters Mawra and Urwa Hocane, Aiman and Minal Khan. Faysal Quraishi and Sanam Jang have their own fragrances too.

