HOME > Entertainment

Sadaf Kanwal receives support from celebrities amid ‘cyberbullying’

Yasir Hussain, Ahmad Ali Butt defend the model

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Sadaf Kanwal

Celebrities, including Yasir Hussain and Ahmad Ali Butt, have defended model Sadaf Kanwal after her views on feminism became a subject of debate on social media.

“What makes me laugh is how people who cry out ‘stop cyberbullying’, ‘respect woman’, are the first in line to roast a woman who gave her point of view on how she likes to respect and love her husband,” said Ahmad.

Photo: Instagram/Ahmad Ali Butt

An interview featuring Sadaf and her husband Sahhroz Sabzwari had gone viral last week for the model’s interpretation of feminism. Sadaf associated it with household chores and taking care of husbands. According to her, women are not “bechari” at all and the Aurat March feminism is due to increasing “liberals” in society. Sadaf was among the top trends on Twitter for days.

Related: Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter

Ahmad said that those bullying her include certain publications, celebrities and bloggers.

“Carry on,” he remarked sarcastically. “Next time don’t practise what you preach.”

Photo: Instagram/Ahmad Ali Butt

Yasir Hussain wondered why of thousands of Sadaf’s “beautiful” photos, only the ones showing her dancing are being posted.

Related: Shahroz Sabzwari defends Sadaf Kanwal over ‘uneducated’ feminism remarks

“Dance is not bad but I fully understand the image-building by these bloggers,” Yasir remarked, referring to people who have been sharing Sadaf’s old photos and award show performances to support their arguments against her.

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Many people have defended Sadaf by saying that she might have been considering just her circumstance in life or context while sharing her views. They have requested others to stop character shaming her.

cyberbullying Sadaf Kanwal
 
