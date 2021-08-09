Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Saba Qamar introduces followers to her Romeo

Imran Abbas praises her video editing skills

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

Saba Qamar has posted a video of her sharing adorable moments with her dog Romeo but it is her editing skills that have attracted praise from Imran Abbas.

“Peace, love and my Romeo,” Saba wrote. “Hey Romeo, say hi to my fans.”

The simple video has been made using photos and clips. 

“I am loving the editing,” Imran Abbas said. “Ahem, ahem…”

His comment indicated that he might have something to do with Saba’s editing, and she confirmed it.

“Thank you, teacher,” Saba replied.

Photo: Instagram/Saba Qamar

The video has crossed more than 170,000 views on Instagram. Saba’s followers are praising her affection towards animals.

Saba and Imran will be seen next in the drama serial Tumhare Husn ke Naam. Imran had treated their fans to stills from the shoot in July.

Imran Abbas Saba Qamar
 
