Wednesday, August 25, 2021  | 16 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Saba doesn’t want her ‘janeman’ to forget Bachpan ka Pyaar

Actor has joined the bandwagon

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Saba Qamar

The Bachpan ka Pyaar song from across the border has started to rub off its virality on Pakistani celebrities.

How could Saba Qamar stay behind when the meme is all the rage? A video is doing the rounds that shows her singing the viral song. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Bachpan ka Pyaar is one of the most popular memes of this year. A boy named Sahdev Dirdo sang it two years ago at his school in India. Sahdev’s teacher filmed him and shared the video on social media, according to India Times

The clip has four million views on an Instagram account and it has been viewed over 11 million times on YouTube.

Sahdev’s video reportedly went viral after Indian rapper Badshah posted a remix of it on Instagram. Singer Aastha Gill features in the video too.

On August 11, Badshah uploaded a reprised Bachpan ka Pyaar on YouTube. It features Sahdev and Aastha and has crossed 109 million views.

Sahdev is now a celebrity in India and several Bollywood stars have recreated his song.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bachpan ka Pyaar Saba Qamar
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
saba qamar age, saba qamar husband, saba qamar drama list, saba qamar instagram, saba qamar bachpan ka pyar, saba qamar viral meme
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s 'bahu' wearing at nikkah?
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s ‘bahu’ wearing at nikkah?
Anupam Kher claims viral Hunza children video is from India
Anupam Kher claims viral Hunza children video is from India
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
Sarwat Gilani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her cook
Sarwat Gilani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her cook
Hassan thanks wife for 'bringing real happiness into his life'
Hassan thanks wife for ‘bringing real happiness into his life’
It's a boy! YouTuber Zaid Ali, Yumna welcome first child
It’s a boy! YouTuber Zaid Ali, Yumna welcome first child
Hema Malini remembers her visit to Afghanistan
Hema Malini remembers her visit to Afghanistan
Abhishek Bachchan injured during shoot
Abhishek Bachchan injured during shoot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.