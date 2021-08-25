Saba doesn’t want her ‘janeman’ to forget Bachpan ka Pyaar

The Bachpan ka Pyaar song from across the border has started to rub off its virality on Pakistani celebrities.

How could Saba Qamar stay behind when the meme is all the rage? A video is doing the rounds that shows her singing the viral song.

Bachpan ka Pyaar is one of the most popular memes of this year. A boy named Sahdev Dirdo sang it two years ago at his school in India. Sahdev’s teacher filmed him and shared the video on social media, according to India Times.

The clip has four million views on an Instagram account and it has been viewed over 11 million times on YouTube.

Sahdev’s video reportedly went viral after Indian rapper Badshah posted a remix of it on Instagram. Singer Aastha Gill features in the video too.

On August 11, Badshah uploaded a reprised Bachpan ka Pyaar on YouTube. It features Sahdev and Aastha and has crossed 109 million views.

Sahdev is now a celebrity in India and several Bollywood stars have recreated his song.

