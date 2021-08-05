Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Rihanna becomes world’s richest woman musician

She is worth $1.7 billion

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna is worth a whopping $1.7 billion, Forbes said Wednesday, making her one of the richest woman musicians on the planet.

The R&B songstress parlayed success in the singles charts into a huge make-up and fashion empire, with earnings that now dwarf those of other music megastars like Madonna and Beyonce.

The Barbados-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty exploded onto the scene in 2005, and logged global hits like “We Found Love” and “Umbrella”, a collaboration with Jay-Z.

But while downloads and tour tickets have contributed to her wealth, it is her business know-how that has rocketed her into the ranks of the uber-wealthy.

Forbes, which regularly compiles lists of the world’s richest people, said Wednesday it estimated around $1.4 billion of her nest egg comes from the value of cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, a partnership with French fashion giant LVMH.

Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 with the goal of promoting inclusivity, produces make-up to match dozens of different skin tones.

Rihanna’s lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, also contributes to her net worth, Forbes said, pegging the company at $270 million.

Although she has not produced an album since 2016, Rihanna still holds sway over legions of fans, with more than 100 million followers on Instagram and Twitter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
rihanna
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rihanna, rihanna net worth, rihanna age, rihanna billionaire, rihanna forbes, rihanna instagram, forbes billionaire list 2021, forbes billionaire list, forbes list,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Menu at Areeba Habib's engagement receives more attention than her
Menu at Areeba Habib’s engagement receives more attention than her
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan's new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan’s new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Areeba Habib shares photos from her baat pakki ceremony
Areeba Habib shares photos from her baat pakki ceremony
Shaniera Akram: A goat today, what’s next tomorrow?
Shaniera Akram: A goat today, what’s next tomorrow?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.