HOME > Entertainment

Resham criticises those questioning eligibility of Pride of Performance winners

National award winner said she was honoured for philanthropic activities

Posted: Aug 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Resham has hit back at those who are questioning the criteria for winning the Pride of Performance award.

The actor was a guest on Samaa TV program Qutb Online.

Resham said that a celebrity (whose name was not mentioned) had questioned why Ali Zafar was being given the award.

The 52-year-old asked whether they are questioning the decisions taken by the government.

The Faisalabad-born celebrity asked whether they think that the criteria is justified as long as they win and wrong if they lose.

Resham said that she was most happy when she was recognised for her philanthropic activities during the floods.

