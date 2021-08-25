Wednesday, August 25, 2021  | 16 Muharram, 1443
Entertainment

PTV to make series on Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur

The series will be produced in collaboration with Uzbekistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
PTV will be producing a serial based on the life of famous poet Mirza Ghalib and Mughal emperor Babur, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has announced.

While PTV News is already under the process of being revamped, PTV Sports and PTV Entertainment will be upgraded as well, he said.

Fawad said the detailed series on the historical figures will be produced in collaboration with Uzbekistan and adding that its pre-production has kicked off.

Fawad announced in April that PTV and PTV Sports will be upgraded to HD this year.

Earlier, it was also revealed that Pakistan will be making a show on the life of Muslim ruler Salahuddin Ayubi. It will be shot in Turkey and will include cast from both the countries.

