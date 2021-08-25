PTV to make series on Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur

PTV will be producing a serial based on the life of famous poet Mirza Ghalib and Mughal emperor Babur, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has announced.

While PTV News is already under the process of being revamped, PTV Sports and PTV Entertainment will be upgraded as well, he said.

Fawad said the detailed series on the historical figures will be produced in collaboration with Uzbekistan and adding that its pre-production has kicked off.

Fawad announced in April that PTV and PTV Sports will be upgraded to HD this year.

وزارت اطلاعات میں اصلاحات کا جو سلسلہ 2018 میں شروع کیا تھا اسے وہیں سے دوبارہ شروع کیا جا رہا ہے، #PTVNews کو HD کرنے کا منصوبہ جو 2019 سے التواء میں تھا یکم جون تک مکمل کرنے کی ڈیڈ لائین دی ہے انشاللہ یکم جون سے #PTVNews مکمل HD پر چلاجائیگا، اسی سال #PTVSports بھی HDکریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 21, 2021

Earlier, it was also revealed that Pakistan will be making a show on the life of Muslim ruler Salahuddin Ayubi. It will be shot in Turkey and will include cast from both the countries.