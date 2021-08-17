Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
Entertainment

President Alvi, wife visit the set of Kuruluş: Osman

The president is visiting Turkey for three days

Posted: Aug 17, 2021
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

Photos and videos of President Arif Alvi visiting the sets of Turkish historical series Kuruluş: Osman with his wife are doing the rounds on social media.

Kuruluş: Osman is the sequel to the popular series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. The photos show the president and his wife having a chat with the cast and taking photographs in tribal clothes and jewellery shown in the series.

President Alvi was on a three-day visit to Turkey.

Dirilis: Ertugrul, comprising 179 episodes, was dubbed in Urdu and aired on PTV last year daily at 9:10pm on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The series is based on Ertugrul, father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire. It instantly became a massive hit in Pakistan, crossing millions of views on YouTube.

Kurulus started airing in Pakistan in Ramazan this year. The new episodes were announced by Senator Faisal Javed.

The lead actors, Engin Altin and Esra Bilgiç, have visited Pakistan. Esra has been the brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League as well.  

