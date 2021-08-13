Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Popstar Nazia Hassan remembered on her 21st death anniversary

She passed away on August 13, 2000

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Nazia Hassan, an artist who revolutionalised Pakistani pop music, is still remembered today with adoration across the country on her 21st death anniversary.

She was not only the youngest and first Pakistani to receive a Filmfare Award for best playback singer, but made her way to the British charts as well. She was also a recipient of Pakistan’s Pride of Performance.

Nazia began her singing career as a child on Kaliyon Ki Mala on PTV in 1975. She was only 15 when she was approached by London producer Kumar. This is when she recorded Bollywood hit Aap Jaisa Koi for the blockbuster film Qurbani. The song was such a hit that it transformed Nazia into a star and won her a Filmfare award. Nazia and her brother Zoheb gave many hits together, including Boom Boom in 1983 and Young Tarang in 1984.

She was a devoted humanitarian and worked at the UN and UNICEF. Nazia promoted many social causes and often took time to visit schools and gave talks about social awareness.

On 30 March 1995, she married businessman Mirza Ishtiaq Baig in a ceremony held in Karachi.  They have a son, Arez Hassan, born on April 7, 1997. The marriage ended in a divorce 10 days before Nazia’s death. Her life was tragically cut short by lung cancer at the age of 35 on August 13, 2000.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nazia Hassan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Saba Qamar introduces followers to her Romeo
Saba Qamar introduces followers to her Romeo
Ayeza Khan recreates Madhuri’s iconic song Ek Do Teen
Ayeza Khan recreates Madhuri’s iconic song Ek Do Teen
Aima Baig’s photo proves no filter is the best 'detox'
Aima Baig’s photo proves no filter is the best ‘detox’
Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral
Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral
Lahore's Heeramandi in Indian hands? Netflix says yes, do it
Lahore’s Heeramandi in Indian hands? Netflix says yes, do it
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary
Mahira Khan's Prince Charming sheds light on post-marriage depression
Mahira Khan’s Prince Charming sheds light on post-marriage depression
Alizeh Shah to share screen with Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan
Alizeh Shah to share screen with Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.