Saturday, August 14, 2021  | 4 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Pictures from Nasir Khan Jan’s ‘wedding party’ go viral

The event took place on Thursday

Posted: Aug 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Famous internet sensation, Nasir Khan Jan got married on Thursday and his wedding pictures are going viral on social media.

It was a private event which was accompanied by his friends. The self-proclaimed model shared pictures from his “wedding party” which have been in the highlights since yesterday.

Nasir wore a beige shalwar kameez with a rust waistcoat. To complete the wedding look, he wore a red turban.

He posted pictures with his wife but had to delete them due to personal reasons. By the time, the pictures were all over the internet.

Nasir broke the news of his engagement last year in April and have been hinting his fan about his wedding for quite some time.

