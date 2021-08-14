Pictures from Nasir Khan Jan’s ‘wedding party’ go viral

Famous internet sensation, Nasir Khan Jan got married on Thursday and his wedding pictures are going viral on social media.

It was a private event which was accompanied by his friends. The self-proclaimed model shared pictures from his “wedding party” which have been in the highlights since yesterday.

Nasir wore a beige shalwar kameez with a rust waistcoat. To complete the wedding look, he wore a red turban.

He posted pictures with his wife but had to delete them due to personal reasons. By the time, the pictures were all over the internet.

Hello guys I deleted my wedding pics because of some family issues. Thanks for your best wishes

And good wali morning ☺#NasirMarried — Nasir Khan Jan (@NKJModel) August 13, 2021

Nasir broke the news of his engagement last year in April and have been hinting his fan about his wedding for quite some time.

