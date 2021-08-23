Monday, August 23, 2021  | 14 Muharram, 1443
Pakistan, Turkey come together for series on Salahuddin Ayubi

It will have three seasons

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan and Turkey have announced they will jointly produce a series based on the life of Muslim ruler Salahuddin Ayubi.

Pakistan’s Ansari and Shah Films have joined hands with Turkey’s Akli films to produce the series. The agreement was signed in Serbia.

Turkish producer Emre Kunuk confirmed the news on Twitter and wished them well for the upcoming project.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui was present at the event. He posted a picture on Instagram. The actor said that it’s a win-win for the industries of the two countries and both audiences should look forward to some good content coming their way.

The series will be shot in Turkey and it will include cast from Pakistan and Turkey. It will have three seasons.

Who was Salahuddin Ayubi?

Salahuddin Ayubi was born in Tikrit, in modern-day Iraq. He belonged to a Kurdish family and he was interested in Islamic studies and military training.

His military career started when he joined his uncle Imad al-Din Zangi’s army, who was a governor in Northern Syria.

Salahuddin was the founder of the Ayubbid dynasty, which recaptured Jerusalem in 1187. It had been in the hands of the Franks for 88 years.

He died at the age of 57 in Syria in 1193. His tomb is located near the northwest corner of the Ummayyad Mosque in Damascus.

