HOME > Entertainment

Oscar-winning filmmaker’s Into Dust on Perween Rahman’s life is out

It is streaming on Amazon Prime

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Amazon Prime

Into Dust, a short film on the life of the late Perween Rahman has been released on Amazon Prime.

“When activist Perween Rahman is murdered, her sister Aquila returns to Karachi, Pakistan, to investigate, and finds herself caught up in powerful forces intent on stealing the city’s water. Based on a true story, Into Dust follows the journey of a woman who worked tirelessly to protect the water rights of Pakistan’s most poor and ended up making the ultimate sacrifice,” reads the synopsis on Amazon Prime.

Indu Sharma plays Perween and Sudha Bhuchar her sister Aquila Ismail. Into Dust has been directed by Orlando Von Einsiedel, a British director whose film The White Helmets (2016) won an Oscar.

Into Dust was released on August 24 and is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime. 

Who is Perween Rahman?

Perween Rahman was the director of the Orangi Pilot Project, an NGO based in Karachi. She was documenting the population in Karachi’s goths, which are not administered by any government body. However, the land mafia was threatened by it as it would’ve given property rights to the people. Perween mapped the more than 2,000 urban villages in Karachi.

She led the team that developed a concept for a sewage disposal plan for Karachi as well, which was accepted by the local city government. 

Perween was shot dead on March 13, 2013, on her way home from work. 

Perween was a champion for the youth and women of Orangi, and a role model for many. Her murder was mourned across the country.

