Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç

Nausheen Shah had a rather interesting response to one of her followers who compared her looks to that of Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç.

“I am sorry, buddy,” she said. “But I don’t like to be compared with other actresses.”

Nausheen is happy being herself and she is her only competition, the actor added.

Photo: Instagram/Nausheen Shah

Esra Bilgiç is known for playing Haleema Sultan in the popular historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. She was a brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.

Nausheen is considered one of the most stylish actors in entertainment. She was awarded in the same category at the 5th HUM Style Awards.

She has acted in a number of dramas and her film Once Upon a Time in Karachi was released on Eidul Azha. She starred opposite Mohsin Abbas Haider in the action drama.

According to actor Yasir Hussain, Nausheen is a “highly underrated” performer, who should be offered versatile roles.

