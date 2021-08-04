Nausheen Shah is all praise for Mahira Khan

Nausheen Shah has welcomed Mahira Khan back to serials and called her new drama “mind blowing”.

“As an actor I have seen the hard work, dedication and faith in fighting the odds,” Nausheen wrote. “It’s not an easy character to play, especially when there is so much hidden.”

Mahira returned to the small screen with Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay after six years. She is playing a simple, studious young woman Mehreen, who is dealing with her childhood traumas. The drama stars Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar as well.

Photo: Instagram/Nausheen Shah

“One can see the growth very clearly,” said Nausheen. She congratulated the team of Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay and called Mahira everyone’s “superstar”.

Mahira was last seen opposite Humayun Saeed in 2016’s Bin Roye. Her followers have appreciated her for taking on a different role.

