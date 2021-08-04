Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Nausheen Shah is all praise for Mahira Khan

One can see the growth, she says

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Nausheen Shah has welcomed Mahira Khan back to serials and called her new drama “mind blowing”.

“As an actor I have seen the hard work, dedication and faith in fighting the odds,” Nausheen wrote. “It’s not an easy character to play, especially when there is so much hidden.”

Mahira returned to the small screen with Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay after six years. She is playing a simple, studious young woman Mehreen, who is dealing with her childhood traumas. The drama stars Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar as well.

Photo: Instagram/Nausheen Shah

“One can see the growth very clearly,” said Nausheen. She congratulated the team of Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay and called Mahira everyone’s “superstar”.

Mahira was last seen opposite Humayun Saeed in 2016’s Bin Roye. Her followers have appreciated her for taking on a different role.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan Nausheen Shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mahira khan, mahira khan new drama, hum kahan ke sachay thay, nausheen shah, nausheen shah instagram
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Watch: Ayeza Khan grooves to Sridevi’s Mitwa
Watch: Ayeza Khan grooves to Sridevi’s Mitwa
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan's new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan’s new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Maya Ali throws Holi-themed bash to celebrate birthday
Maya Ali throws Holi-themed bash to celebrate birthday
Shaniera Akram: A goat today, what’s next tomorrow?
Shaniera Akram: A goat today, what’s next tomorrow?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.