HOME > Entertainment

Nabeel Qureshi disappointed with civil awards nominations

Artists get state awards only after they're dead, he said.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2021

The Government of Pakistan announced the recipients of civil awards (Presidential Pride of Performance, Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Pakistan) on August 14, 2021

Not everyone is happy with the nominations including Director Nabeel Qureshi. He is disappointed that artists are only appreciated after their death.

The director took it to Instagram and expressed his disappointment regarding Durdana Butt being nominated for the Presidential Pride of Performance after passing away.

He said, “I wish state acknowledge artists and other deserving people during their lifetime, artist get their state awards on merit when they are dead! Remember she was 83 years old when she died.”

He also said that film star Neelo (Sitara e Imtiaz), Poet Noon Meem Rashid (Nishan e Imtiaz) and Mohammad Ali Sadpara (Presidential Pride of Performance) were recognized after their death.

President Arif Alvi announced that the award ceremony will commence next year on March 23.

Here is the list of some of the notable people who have been nominated for civil awards for their exceptional contribution in their respective .

Actor Durdana Butt (Pride of Performance)

Actor Sajid Hasan (Pride of Performance)

Actor Ismail Tara (Pride of Performance)

Actor Shehryar Zaidi (Pride of Performance)

Actor Saima (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz)

Director/Producer Momina Duraid (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz)

Musician Rohail Hayat (Hilal-e-Imtiaz)

Actor Neelo (Sitara-e-Imtiaz)

Nabeel Qureshi
 
