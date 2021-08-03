Money Heist Season 5: Professor’s gang takes on Spanish military

Netflix dropped the latest trailer of Money Heist Season 5 which shows an intense battle between the Professor’s gang and the Spanish military.

It shows his second in command Lisbon taking charge of the crew as Professor is cornered by former police officer Alicia Sierra.

They prepare with weapons to go on a full-scale battle against the military. They look to be outnumbered in the confrontation.

Tokyo is seeing beating César Gandía, a former hostage in the Bank of Spain, for killing her best friend and partner in crime Nairobi.

The fifth season will air from September 3.

