Momina Mustehsan is back on social media

Momina Mustehsan surprised her fans by ending her social media hiatus with a post detailing her experience of being offline for months.

“Hello, it’s me,” the singer wrote. “My Instagram break went on longer than anticipated. Living offline is beautiful.”

Momina announced on June 26 that she would be taking a break from social media. “We’re temporarily closed.”

She said that there is a glut of information on the internet and being exposed to it can be overwhelming. “It can almost make you believe it’s a big bad world out there. But that’s not true.”

She shed light on the positives of social media as well.

“We all know the downside to social media, but the upside is that everyone has the opportunity to be heard and to tell their stories first-hand.”

Momina believes that the concept of the “other” is shrinking in this digital age. “We are all the same, and not the same,” she said. “Life is a big puzzle and we all hold different pieces to the larger picture.”

She remarked that people just need to be “human together”.

Several celebrities are known for either temporarily or permanently deleting their social media profiles for various reasons. Actor Faryal Mehmood, whose comments justifying body shaming offended a number of people, is the latest celebrity to have deactivated her Instagram account. There has been speculation that she has taken a break due to the hate she was receiving after her interview went viral.

In 2018, singer Meesha Shafi deleted her accounts after she went public with her #MeToo allegations. Meesha was receiving threats and her children were being attacked online, she added. She restored her accounts later and is now active on both Twitter and Instagram.

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan quit social media on his 56th birthday and announced that he would be posting all his pictures on Aamir Khan Productions’ official pages. Aamir said he was not active anyway and hence decided to “drop the pretence”.

