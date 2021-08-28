Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share their wedding invite

Actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin have shared their wedding invite on social media.

The nikkah ceremony has been scheduled for September 10, but the venue of the event is still to be revealed. Both actors shared a picture of their wedding card on Instagram.

“We’re gettingggggg married!!! Minal Khan I will love you forever and ever and ever and ever till my last breath,” wrote Mohsin

In reply to the post, Minal said, “Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, where did you come from achanak (suddenly)? Now you’re staying forever.”

The comments section was flooded with wishes and congratulatory messages from their fans.

After the couple was officially engaged in June, they have finally decided to tie the knot in September.

Minal and Ahsan dated for two years. In 2018, they revealed their relationship. They were seen together in the drama series Parchai.