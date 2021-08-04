Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Menu at Areeba Habib’s engagement receives more attention than her

People are finding it difficult to pronouce name of dishes

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Areeba Habib’s engagement did not get as much hype as her engagement menu did. A picture of the menu card has been circulating on the internet and some of the comments over it are just hilarious.

Have a look at some of the most interesting comments.

One of the users said that they could understand the menu except for a few of the items.

It’s funny how someone posted a recipe of their “Aalu ki bhaji” in a completely bougie way.

Someone claimed to have facial paralysis because they found it difficult to pronounce items.

Some of them were appalled at how could they not have biryani and zarda in the menu.

The actor, best known for starring in the drama serial Jalan, surprised her followers by sharing photos from her baat pakki ceremony on August 1. She has uploaded photos from the private ceremony, which took place at her home. It was attended by close family and friends.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Areeba Habib
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Sharmila Faruqui ‘appalled’ at Ayeza Khan’s viral Laapata scene
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chat leaked online
Watch: Ayeza Khan grooves to Sridevi’s Mitwa
Watch: Ayeza Khan grooves to Sridevi’s Mitwa
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Shilpa Shetty shouted at husband during home raid: reports
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Sadaf Kanwal’s ‘problematic’ feminism statement enrages Twitter
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Maya Ali fulfills wish of fan battling cancer
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan's new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Absolutely disgusting: Ayeza Khan’s new drama leaves Meesha Shafi disappointed
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Ayeza Khan questioned for posting her vaccination certificate
Shaniera Akram: A goat today, what’s next tomorrow?
Shaniera Akram: A goat today, what’s next tomorrow?
Bollywood recreates Noor Jehan’s Coca Cola song for ‘anti-Pakistan’ film
Bollywood recreates Noor Jehan’s Coca Cola song for ‘anti-Pakistan’ film
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.