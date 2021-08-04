Menu at Areeba Habib’s engagement receives more attention than her

Areeba Habib’s engagement did not get as much hype as her engagement menu did. A picture of the menu card has been circulating on the internet and some of the comments over it are just hilarious.

Have a look at some of the most interesting comments.

One of the users said that they could understand the menu except for a few of the items.

It’s funny how someone posted a recipe of their “Aalu ki bhaji” in a completely bougie way.

Someone claimed to have facial paralysis because they found it difficult to pronounce items.

Some of them were appalled at how could they not have biryani and zarda in the menu.

The actor, best known for starring in the drama serial Jalan, surprised her followers by sharing photos from her baat pakki ceremony on August 1. She has uploaded photos from the private ceremony, which took place at her home. It was attended by close family and friends.