Mehwish Hayat redefines her style with a makeover

Mehwish Hayat has given her hair a perfect cut after realising she needed to change her look.

“I know that most of you suggested I should grow my hair longer,” Mehwish wrote, sharing a video of her makeover and thanking her stylist. She needed to get rid of dead hair and give herself a new look, the actor added.

The video shows Mehwish filming herself at the salon as her stylist works his scissors through her hair. She even puts a fun face filter on, breaking into a laugh at her own goofy appearance.

“What do you think?” she said.

Fans and followers praised her new look. Several celebrities, including Sana Fakhar and Azfar Rehman, called her “gorgeous”.

The video has crossed 430,000 views on Instagram.

Mehwish, who hasn’t done dramas in a long time, said in an interview that audiences may see her in a couple of projects soon. She has confirmed playing the late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto as well.

“The magnitude of the project is such that it requires time,” she said.

You might like: Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in biopic

Mehwish hinted at joining politics too and said she might be stepping in to bring about “change”.

Mehwish often shares TikToks with her brother Danish. She has over 4 million followers on Instagram.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

