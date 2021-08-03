Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in biopic

Mehwish Hayat is all set to play the late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on screen.

“That project is under development,” was the actor’s response in an interview when asked about reports of her playing Benazir. “The magnitude of the project is such that it requires time.”

Mehwish said that she has signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and, therefore, can’t share much about it. But she assured that they are working out the script and the project will start soon.

The actor expressed her growing interest in politics as well and said that she would be stepping in to bring about “change”. When a cricketer (Imran Khan) can become a prime minister, an actor can too, she added.

Mehwish first hinted at playing the politician back in 2018. “She was a truly remarkable woman and I look forward to giving life to her story soon.”

This announcement had prompted disapproval from Benazir’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto, who tweeted that no consent was sought from the family.

Certainly no consent from her living heirs/children was sought. Absolutely unacceptable and we will be taking action against it. https://t.co/onq9F4xgYT — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) June 22, 2018

“Absolutely unacceptable and we will be taking action against it.”

