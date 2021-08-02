Mehwish: Character shaming won’t stop me from practising democratic rights

Mehwish Hayat has made it clear that no matter how much hate she receives for stating her opinions, it can never stop her from practising her democratic rights.

“Though I did not say anything against the government, we live in a democracy and it is the right of every citizen, including myself, to hold those in power accountable,” Mehwish said.

Though I did not say anything against the govt, we live in a democracy & it’s the right of every citizen including myself to hold those in power accountable. Calling me names like slut & whore won’t stop me frm practicing my democratic right.Just reflects on your own filthy minds — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) July 30, 2021

She was referring to her statement wherein she demanded to know what the government is doing to change the system and curb increasing violence against women. Some people had taken offence at it and started attacking her online.

Time for hashtags and slogans is over, we demand to know what the government is going to do to change the system. Sexual and gender violence and other forms of discrimination in a society cannot be eliminated without changing society itself. — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) July 28, 2021

She retorted by saying that calling her names and assassinating her character will not stop her from practising her democratic rights.

Her interview, in which she expressed her desire to join politics to bring about change, had irked a few people as well. They thought Mehwish shouldn’t have compared herself to Prime Minister Imran Khan when she remarked that an actor can become a prime minister too if a cricketer can.

This is not the first time Mehwish had to deal with such harsh comments. When the actor received the Pride of Performance in 2019, some people had attacked her character. Mehwish responded by saying that being a celebrity she was used to trolling and criticism, but questioning her character was not acceptable.

