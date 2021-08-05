Mansha Pasha’s phone blows up while charging

Mansha Pasha has expressed her gratitude that no one was harmed after her smartphone went off while charging.

“My phone just blew up,” the actor wrote, sharing photos of her blackened phone with a crumpled screen.

Mansha called the accident “super dangerous” but was grateful that it didn’t cause harm to anyone. “This is an older model I gave to someone to use and it blew up next to the TV while on charge.”

She has lost her data that she didn’t transfer to her new phone.

“Thank God it wasn’t in anyone’s hands when it blew up.”

Photo: Instagram/Mansha Pasha

Many people have reported their phones catching fire or exploding. It is advised that overcharging, overloading sockets, receiving calls and keeping applications on be avoided while charging. For replacement, original batteries are preferred.

