Mahira Khan to play Pakistan’s first woman lieutenant general Nigar

Mahira Khan is all set to play Nigar Johar Khan, who became Pakistan Army’s first female lieutenant general in June 2020.

“Honoured to be playing a woman I admire so much,” Mahira wrote, sharing a teaser for Aik Thi Nigar. “What a life, what a story. To know her is to know one of the greatest among us.”

In 2017, Major General Khan became the third woman in the country’s history to hold the rank of a major general in the Pakistan Army. She hails from the Panjpir village of the Swabi district and completed her schooling from Rawalpindi. Major General Khan graduated from the Army Medical College.

Nigar’s story has been a source of inspiration for many women.

Aik Thi Nigar is a telefilm by the Inter-Services Public Relations, produced by Nina Kashif and Mahira herself. It has been written by Umera Ahmed.

It will be aired on ARY.

This is Mahira and Nina’s second collaboration. They first came together for Baarwan Khiladi, a cricket-related web series and Mahira’s venture into production. It stars Danyal Zafar, YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, Mira Sethi, and other debut actors. The series is yet to be released.

Other projects by the ISPR include drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa and Dhoop ki Deewar, a web series for ZEE5. It featured Sajal Ali and her husband and actor Ahad Raza Mir and concluded on August 15.

