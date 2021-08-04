Mahira Khan requests PM to get domestic violence bill passed

Mahira Khan has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to have the domestic violence bill passed without any further delay.

Till there aren’t laws in place, women will always be vulnerable to abuse. There must be accountability, she said.

THIS!! 🙌🏼👏🏼 @ImranKhanPTI Now please please get the domestic violence bill passed 🙏🏼 Till there aren’t laws in place, women will always be vulnerable to abuse. There must be accountability. https://t.co/IJKyCmGgVB — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 2, 2021

The actor tweeted in response to a statement made by the prime minister regarding Noor Mukadam’s murder case that he’s personally looking into the matter and he will make sure that the culprit is not spared even if he is a US national and no matter how powerful his family is.

Ayesha Omer replied to Mahira Khan’s tweet while agreeing with her. She said that passing the bill should be a priority right now and laws need to be put in place. She added that so many women are regularly facing domestic abuse and it is dismissed as being “ghar ka maamla.”

@ImranKhanPTI I second this. This should definitely be a priority right now. This bill needs to be passed and laws put in place. So many women are regularly facing Domestic abuse and it’s dismissed as being “ghar ka maamla”. Women need to be protected. 🙏 #DomesticViolence https://t.co/3PlNeqIBgM — Ayesha Omar (@ayesha_m_omar) August 3, 2021

Many celebrities including Meesha Shafi, Asim Azhar, Saba Qamar and Adnan Siddiqui have raised their voices against and condemned Noor’s murder.

