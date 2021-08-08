Sunday, August 8, 2021  | 28 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan’s Prince Charming sheds light on post-marriage depression

It is Sheheryar Munawar's directorial debut

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: mahirahkhan/Instagram

Mahira Khan’s short film Prince Charming encourages people to break the silence surrounding post-marriage depression.

The 12-minute film, a SeePrime original available on YouTube, has been directed by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui. Mahira plays the role of Sheherzade, while Zahid Ahmed plays her husband Akber.

“She was promised her Prince Charming. She only wants what was promised, is that too much to ask?” the movie excerpt reads. “A look into the morning of Sheherzade, as she splits her time between her husband, her daughter, and her lover.”

It ends with a message saying post-marital depression is a real issue and there is no problem in discussing it.

The short film, directed by Sheheryar Munawar, has 348,812 views on YouTube. There are 18,000 likes and 456 dislikes.

