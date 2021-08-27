Friday, August 27, 2021  | 18 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Launch an anti-aging skincare line: Fan suggests Shehzad Roy

The singer hasn't aged since 2000, said his fan

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Famous singer Shehzad Roy had a humourous exchange with a fan on twitter, who recommended him to launch a skincare line.
She said it would be a huge hit since the singer hasn’t aged in 21-years.

“If he ever starts a line of anti-ageing products, it would be a global blockbuster. This man hasn’t aged a day since 2000,” she tweeted.

Asking the fan to suggest a name for this “anti-ageing product”, Shehzad, sarcastically, said that everyone looks young at the age of 20.

Shehzad is known for his witty replies on social media. He has been a heart-throb for many for his good looks and fitness.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz holder has been actively working on social issues. He was the brains behind documentary series Chal Parha and Wasu aur Mein.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shehzad Roy
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s 'bahu' wearing at nikkah?
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s ‘bahu’ wearing at nikkah?
Anupam Kher claims viral Hunza children video is from India
Anupam Kher claims viral Hunza children video is from India
Boy has won hearts: Celebrities amazed by Junaid Safdar's singing
Boy has won hearts: Celebrities amazed by Junaid Safdar’s singing
Sarwat Gilani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her cook
Sarwat Gilani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her cook
Is Ayeza, Danish's shoot inspired by Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat?
Is Ayeza, Danish’s shoot inspired by Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat?
Kabir Khan disappointed over demonising of Muslim rulers in Bollywood
Kabir Khan disappointed over demonising of Muslim rulers in Bollywood
Jannat Mirza wants to keep ‘making memories’ with Umer Butt
Jannat Mirza wants to keep ‘making memories’ with Umer Butt
Abhishek Bachchan injured during shoot
Abhishek Bachchan injured during shoot
Lux Style Awards 2021 nominations are out
Lux Style Awards 2021 nominations are out
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.