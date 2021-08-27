Launch an anti-aging skincare line: Fan suggests Shehzad Roy

Famous singer Shehzad Roy had a humourous exchange with a fan on twitter, who recommended him to launch a skincare line.

She said it would be a huge hit since the singer hasn’t aged in 21-years.

“If he ever starts a line of anti-ageing products, it would be a global blockbuster. This man hasn’t aged a day since 2000,” she tweeted.

Asking the fan to suggest a name for this “anti-ageing product”, Shehzad, sarcastically, said that everyone looks young at the age of 20.

Come on yaar… 20 saal ki umar mein sab log aisay hi lagtay hain. But if you insist you can suggest name for this anti aging product https://t.co/5chDxDHFC8 — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 25, 2021

Shehzad is known for his witty replies on social media. He has been a heart-throb for many for his good looks and fitness.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz holder has been actively working on social issues. He was the brains behind documentary series Chal Parha and Wasu aur Mein.