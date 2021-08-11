Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Lahore’s Heeramandi in Indian hands? Netflix says yes, do it

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's big budget number has people talking

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Google Image

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director of iconic films such as Devdas and RamLeela, has announced a project on Lahore’s red-light district Heera Mandi.

Netflix unveiled a poster for the series on Monday. “Words aren’t enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series.”

The tagline for Heeramandi is “Where courtesans were the queens”.

SLB is known for grand sets, regal costumes and an extensive score. The massive budgets and grandeur of past releases, including period drama Padmaavat and romantic tragedy RamLeela, have led to speculation that Heeramandi will be no different.

SLB had been working on Heeramandi for a long time. In January 2021, reports were circulating of Aishwariya Rai, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone being possibly cast in his passion project, but there was no confirmation.

Now that the project has been finalised, it has renewed debate in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Actors such as Yasir Hussain and Ahmed Ali Butt have given their opinion on Heera Mandi (Shahi Mohalla), which was considered the centre of classical music, dance, poetry and culture during the Mughal era.

Heera Mandi is often referred to as the “ancient pleasure district” of Pakistan and is located near the Lahore Fort. During the 15th and 16th centuries, the high-class courtesans (tawaifs) of this cultural hub were highly revered and the elite often entrusted them with their sons to teach them etiquette.

Photo: Walled City of Lahore Authority

These courtesans were known for their grace, schooling in art and dance, and for being hand-picked by princes and influential aristocrats.

Photo: Walled City of Lahore Authority

The Diamond Market has been a source of fascination to many writers, including Bapsi Sidhwa (City of Sin and Splendour) and Louise Brown, a British academic who spent seven years studying Heera Mandi. Her book The Dancing Girls of Lahore revisits the pleasure district in all its glory and explores its now crumbling state.

Photo: Live History India

“This [Heera Mandi] is in Lahore and Indians are making the movie,” wrote Yasir Hussain, sharing a screenshot of the poster. “Then we will say everything was incorrectly portrayed.”

Photo: Live History India

He wondered when filmmakers in Pakistan will start telling their own stories.

Photo: Haripur Today

The content of Pakistani dramas and films has often been dismissed as repetitive and stereotypical. The criticism is that they don’t experiment with unexplored subjects.

When SLB’s Heeramandi first started making waves, Mansha Pasha lamented how fictional narrative is either subjected to censorship or sets off debates on what is “morally acceptable” in Pakistan.

Filmmakers then lose out on stories of our culture and the very same stories are then told through “someone else’s mouth”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

