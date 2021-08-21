Saturday, August 21, 2021  | 12 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Kylie Jenner reportedly expecting second child with Travis Scott

Couple has a daughter named Stormi

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Kylie Jenner, one of America’s most popular reality TV stars, is reportedly pregnant with her second child, according to Vogue.

The 24-year-old billionaire already has a daughter, Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott. Kylie has been vocal about wanting a sibling for Stormi, who is three years old.

Caitlyn Jenner, who used to be Bruce Jenner (Kylie’s father) until her transition, confirmed that one of her six children is expecting, leading to speculation about Kylie’s pregnancy.

“Eighteen grandchildren,” said Caitlyn. “I keep telling the girls, they’re not too excited about this, but I wanna go for 30,” Caitlyn says in the video. “Thirty grandchildren. It’s a round number. I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven.”

In 2018, Kylie surprised her fans when she announced she had given birth to a daughter. She had been hiding her pregnancy on both her family’s reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and from the paparazzi. 

Kylie owns Kylie Cosmetics and is one of the youngest billionaires in the world.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kylie Jenner Travis Scott
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
kylie jenner, kylie jenner instagram, kylie jenner net worth, kylie jenner travis scott
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani artist designs breastplate for Cardi B’s music video
Pakistani artist designs breastplate for Cardi B’s music video
Kareena Kapoor shares first family photo with second child Jeh
Kareena Kapoor shares first family photo with second child Jeh
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
President Alvi, wife visit the set of Kuruluş: Osman
President Alvi, wife visit the set of Kuruluş: Osman
Hira Mani receives award from Punjab Governor
Hira Mani receives award from Punjab Governor
Zaid Ali T and Yumna Ali reveal their baby's name
Zaid Ali T and Yumna Ali reveal their baby’s name
Pictures from Nasir Khan Jan's 'wedding party' go viral
Pictures from Nasir Khan Jan’s ‘wedding party’ go viral
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
The 'hardest' part of quarantine for Yasir Hussain
The ‘hardest’ part of quarantine for Yasir Hussain
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.