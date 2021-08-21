Kylie Jenner reportedly expecting second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner, one of America’s most popular reality TV stars, is reportedly pregnant with her second child, according to Vogue.

The 24-year-old billionaire already has a daughter, Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott. Kylie has been vocal about wanting a sibling for Stormi, who is three years old.

Caitlyn Jenner, who used to be Bruce Jenner (Kylie’s father) until her transition, confirmed that one of her six children is expecting, leading to speculation about Kylie’s pregnancy.

“Eighteen grandchildren,” said Caitlyn. “I keep telling the girls, they’re not too excited about this, but I wanna go for 30,” Caitlyn says in the video. “Thirty grandchildren. It’s a round number. I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven.”

In 2018, Kylie surprised her fans when she announced she had given birth to a daughter. She had been hiding her pregnancy on both her family’s reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and from the paparazzi.

Kylie owns Kylie Cosmetics and is one of the youngest billionaires in the world.

