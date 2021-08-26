Kabir Khan disappointed over demonising of Muslim rulers in Bollywood

Bollywood Director Kabir Khan has voiced his opinion about the negative portrayal of Mughals in Bollywood films. In an interview, he said that Mughals were the real nation builders.

Famous for directing films like Bajrangi Bhaijan, Kabul Express and New York, Kabir has expressed his love for Islamic rulers.

He said that it is “problematic and disturbing” that Mughals are being demonised in films. These movies are made to “just go with the popular narrative” and they are not based on historical evidence, he added.

“If you want to demonize the Mughals, please base it on some research and make us understand why they were the villains that you think they were. Because if you do some research and read history, it’s very tough to understand why they have to be villainised. I think they were the original nation-builders, and to write them off and say they murdered people… But what are you basing it on? Please point out the historical evidence. Please have an open debate, just don’t go with the narrative that you think will be popular.”

He further elaborated that nowadays it is very convenient to demonise the Mughals or any other Muslim ruler that India had at any historical point.

“Trying to fit them into preconceived stereotypes, it is distressing. I cannot respect those films, unfortunately.”

He ended on the note that it is his personal opinion and he isn’t speaking on behalf of everyone but it upsets him to see such portrayals.

