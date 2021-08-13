Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Johny Lever sends love to ‘bhabi’ Sahiba

Calls her telefilm ‘mind-blowing’

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Johny Lever, an Indian actor known for starring in successful Bollywood comedies, has shared a message from across the border for actor Sahiba.

“I wanted to share this message with you all,” said Sahiba. “And it is from my dear brother, Johnny Lever.”

Johny sent his salam to Sahiba and praised her Eidul Azha special Bakra Aik Qassaie Do. She starred with her husband Rambo in the telefilm.

Johny called the telefilm “mind-blowing” and said, “Our family enjoyed it a lot. Your work was amazing. Rambo’s work was good too.”

He not only praised Sahiba’s acting but her YouTube channel Lifestyle with Sahiba as well. Sahiba shares vlogs on food, family, and short films on her channel.

Sahiba expressed her gratitude to Johny and said his praise means a lot to her.

Pakistani celebrities often engage in banters with stars across the border. 

Imran Abbas received praise from Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik when he posted a video of him singing one of her songs. 

Imran Abbas launching charity drive with Turkish actors

Related: Imran Abbas’ singing wins praise from across the border

Senior Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi is a fan of Sajal Ali and often comments on her Instagram posts. She once called Sajal “haseena”.

People like negative characters they don’t support themselves: Saboor Aly

Most Read: Shabana Azmi calls Sajal Ali ‘haseena’

Pooja Bhatt called the hosts of the web show Aurat Card the “real begums” after they reviewed her web series Bombay Begums. Pooja has named Karachi the “food champion of South Asia” as well.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 


FaceBook WhatsApp
johny lever Sahiba
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Nausheen Shah responds to comparison with Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgiç
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Aima Baig shares weight loss journey
Saba Qamar introduces followers to her Romeo
Saba Qamar introduces followers to her Romeo
Ayeza Khan recreates Madhuri’s iconic song Ek Do Teen
Ayeza Khan recreates Madhuri’s iconic song Ek Do Teen
Aima Baig’s photo proves no filter is the best 'detox'
Aima Baig’s photo proves no filter is the best ‘detox’
Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral
Aima Baig’s photos from sister’s wedding go viral
Lahore's Heeramandi in Indian hands? Netflix says yes, do it
Lahore’s Heeramandi in Indian hands? Netflix says yes, do it
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor go regal to celebrate wedding anniversary
Mahira Khan's Prince Charming sheds light on post-marriage depression
Mahira Khan’s Prince Charming sheds light on post-marriage depression
Alizeh Shah to share screen with Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan
Alizeh Shah to share screen with Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.