HOME > Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to cut off unvaccinated friends

Some people are calling her move ‘divisive’

SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Jennifer Aniston has responded to her detractors who disapproved of her decision to cut off ties with unvaccinated friends.

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did or did not disclose [whether or not they had vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” Jennifer said in an interview with InStyle Magazine.

There is still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts, she added.

Jennifer believes it is everyone’s moral and professional obligation to inform others. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Many of Jennifer’s followers called her action “divisive” and argued that getting vaccinated is a personal decision and that no one should be forced into it.

Jennifer expressed her disappointment over criticism and responded to a comment about why was worried about unvaccinated people around her despite being vaccinated herself.

“Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me,” Jennifer said. “I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to the hospital andor die. But I can give [the virus] to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition), and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

Photo: Instagram/Jennifer Aniston

She remarked that people have to worry about more than just themselves.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
