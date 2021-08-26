Thursday, August 26, 2021  | 17 Muharram, 1443
Entertainment

Jannat Mirza wants to keep ‘making memories’ with Umer Butt

Shares an adorable post

Posted: Aug 26, 2021
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Jannat Mirza

Jannat Mirza has shared an adorable post for fellow TikToker Umer Butt.

“I never want to stop making memories with you,” she wrote, sharing a photo with Umer from a gathering.

Umer posted the same photo and said, “The good things in life are better with you.”

Jannat and Umer often share posts for each other on Instagram. Last month, a photo showing Umer carrying a giant teddy for Jannat had gone viral. Both have been the talk of the town since reports of their “baat pakki” in June 2021.

Rumours of their engagement were circulating in May but Jannat denied the reports, saying she’ll tell everyone when it happens.

With over 16 million followers and 488 million likes, Jannat Mirza is the most popular TikToker in Pakistan.

