HOME > LifeandStyle

It’s a boy! YouTuber Zaid Ali, Yumna welcome first child

The couple married in August 2017

SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

YouTuber Zaid Ali T and wife Yumna are now parents to a baby boy, Izyan Ali Zaid. The couple welcomed their first child together on August 18.

“Allhamdulilah! August 18th 2021. We have been blessed with Izyan Ali Zaid,” Zaid Ali wrote in an Instagram post.

Zaid Ali and Yumna tied the knot on August 19, 2017. In January 2021, the couple announced that they would soon be welcoming their first child into this world.

The YouTuber expressed his gratitude to wife Yumna saying, “This is the best anniversary gift I could have asked for.”

They revealed their child’s gender in June and told fans that they would be welcoming a baby boy.

