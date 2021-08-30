ISPR’s Defence Day series honours martyrs, soldiers guarding borders

The Inter-Services Public Relations has released a Defence Day series to honour martyrs and the soldiers currently guarding the borders.

The series has four videos. Each of them features a different message of dedication, patriotism and devotion.

Khushkhabri (Good news)

The first video, titled Khushkhabri, is a story of a soldier on duty who receives the news of his daughter’s birth. The soldiers celebrate it by a fire, singing, dancing and eating mithai.

Sahara (Support)

A young woman PAF pilot returns home. When her aunt asks her mother why she let her only daughter join the airforce, the mother says that after her husband’s death she was well cared for by his squadron. So she decided to begin another relationship with the PAF through her daughter.

Super Hero

A naval officer receives a letter from his wife, who tells him about how their son Waqas would play a superhero at a school function. She calls stitching Waqas’ costume a “mission” in itself. When the officer takes out the photo, it shows the son wearing the same uniform as the father, whom Waqas calls his “real superhero”.

Father’s Day

It opens with a boy getting off his school bus and running towards his mother. He wants to present a photo frame to his father on Father’s Day. Next, the child is placing it on his father’s grave.

Other new projects in collaboration with the ISPR include drama serials Sinf-e-Aahan and Ek Thi Nigar.

