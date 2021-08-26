Thursday, August 26, 2021  | 17 Muharram, 1443
Is Emraan Hashmi playing Pakistani spy in Salman Khan’s next?

It is expected to become Bollywood's biggest action film

Posted: Aug 26, 2021
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Emraan Hashmi has been reported to be playing a Pakistani spy in the third installment of Salman Khan’s Tiger series.

“Who told you that I have already shot for it?” Emraan said. “People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film.”

Emraan never confirmed being part of the film, but he has started shooting, according to PinkVilla

Photos showing a bulked-up Emraan have been doing the rounds on social media as well. Indian entertainment websites claim that he has been gaining weight for his role in Tiger 3.

“But that’s me working out in the gym,” said Emraan. “I am not making the body for any specific world. I just want to be fit.”

If Emraan is part of the project, it will be his first with Salman Khan. 

Tiger 3 is expected to become the biggest action film in Bollywood with a whopping budget of INR3.5 billion.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif started shooting the first schedule of the film in January 2021 at Yash Raj Studio. Tight security was maintained to prevent any footage or images from leaking.

Tiger 3 is produced by YRF and directed by Maneesh Sharma.

