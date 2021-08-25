Is Ayeza, Danish’s shoot inspired by Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat?

Ayeza Khan and her husband Danish Taimoor have appeared in a fashion shoot for the first time.

“This is our first shoot together and we’re really excited,” Ayeza says in a BTS video shared by Lajwanti.

The campaign features regal bridal creations and is set against the backdrop of 1554. One of the photos, in which Ayeza is placing an ornament on Danish’s turban, bears a striking similarity to a shot from Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s period drama Padmaavat (2018).

Photo: YouTube/T-Series

The film is based on the 13th century queen Rani Padmini of India. It was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ayeza and Danish had first shared glimpses from their shoot on their seventh wedding anniversary.

Danish had thanked the label Lajwanti for capturing his and Ayeza’s journey, saying he couldn’t wait to share it with his followers.

Ayeza and Danish are one of the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan. Ayeza has over nine million followers on Instagram.

