Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Indians just found out Anu Malik copied Israel’s national anthem

For a ‘patriotic’ Bollywood song

Posted: Aug 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: India Today

Anu Malik’s composition Mera Mulk Mera Desh from the film Diljale has sent social media into a frenzy after 25 years.

People started noticing similarities between the national anthem Hatikvah and Anu’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh after Israel won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soon after videos showing Israeli athlete Artem Dolgopyat taking to the podium started doing the rounds, some people noticed how the anthem playing in the background had a tune similar to the 1996 patriotic Bollywood number. 

Indians were particularly amused by what they called Anu’s “blatant plagiarism” and the fact that he copied the tune of another country’s national anthem to create a “patriotic” Indian song.

Anu Malik is being called everything from a “time traveller” to a “trickster” who fooled people for 25 years. 

Bollywood has reprised Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan’s iconic song Zaalima Coca Cola for an “anti-Pakistan” film as well.

Anu Malik Israeli national anthem
 
