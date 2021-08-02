Indians just found out Anu Malik copied Israel’s national anthem

Anu Malik’s composition Mera Mulk Mera Desh from the film Diljale has sent social media into a frenzy after 25 years.

People started noticing similarities between the national anthem Hatikvah and Anu’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh after Israel won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soon after videos showing Israeli athlete Artem Dolgopyat taking to the podium started doing the rounds, some people noticed how the anthem playing in the background had a tune similar to the 1996 patriotic Bollywood number.

Indians were particularly amused by what they called Anu’s “blatant plagiarism” and the fact that he copied the tune of another country’s national anthem to create a “patriotic” Indian song.

Anu Malik is being called everything from a “time traveller” to a “trickster” who fooled people for 25 years.

Anu Malik after copying national anthem of Israel for his song mera mulk mera desh- pic.twitter.com/UfkTeBVodo — AAKASH (@TheSanskaribuoi) August 2, 2021

Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik 😂pic.twitter.com/AA5Gzppqd1 — Anushree Roy (@AnushreeRoy7) August 1, 2021

When Fans came to Know the Song of The Movie Diljale 🎶Mera Mulk Mera Des🎶 Composed by Anu Malik was Inspired by Israel’s National Anthem,Fans to #AnuMalik 😿 pic.twitter.com/jvt4AiWNne — Tadkamarkey 2.0 🇮🇳 (@AnilPil63050188) August 1, 2021

#AnuMalik actually copied the Israeli National Anthem for Mera Mulk Mera Desh Song from #Diljale (1996) ??? pic.twitter.com/u3rGHlBNDF — maadalaadlahere (@maadalaadlahere) August 2, 2021

Anu Malik just simply didn’t copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years of research and analysis to find out which country isn’t going to win medals for years. Visionary man.#AnuMalik — Prashant Shah (@prashshah) August 2, 2021

Bollywood has reprised Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan’s iconic song Zaalima Coca Cola for an “anti-Pakistan” film as well.

