Indian actor Anupam Shyam passes away

Anupam Shyam, best known for playing iconic antagonists, has passed away in Mumbai, The Indian Express has reported.

The actor had been suffering from kidney disease and was admitted to a hospital last week. Anupam’s health deteriorated on Sunday and he died of multiple organ failure.

He was best known for playing Sajjan Singh in Mann kee Awaaz Pratigya, which was one of the top-rated serials. Shyam started his career in 1996 with Sardari Begum, which starred the late actor Surekha Sikri as well. He went on to feature in films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Zakhm, Dushman and Slumdog Millionaire.

Shyam had accepted to reprise his role in Pratigya 2.

“He was always so lively and full of enthusiasm and will be remembered for his remarkable performances,” the serial’s producer said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



